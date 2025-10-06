Witness appeal after incident in Retford car park

Police are appealing for two key witnesses to come forward after a report of criminal damage in a Retford car park.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Response officers were called to a car park on London Road at 1.19pm on Saturday, September 27 after a man’s car was damaged by another driver.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, making threats to kill, possessing an offensive weapon and driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would like to speak with additional witnesses, and are particularly keen to speak with two people travelling in a maroon coloured car who saw what happened.

Police are appealing for key witnesses to come forward. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Simon Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened and what was said during this incident, which we know was witnessed by at least these two members of the public

“It is vital that they – or indeed any other witnesses we are not aware of – get in touch without delay to tell us what they saw and heard.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 326 of 27 September 2025.