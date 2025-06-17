Witness appeal after hit and run in Worksop
A man was struck by a car at about 2.30am on Sunday 15 June in Eastgate, Worksop.
The victim, in his 30s, was treated in hospital for injuries sustained.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened, and who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage, to get in touch with them immediately.
Detective Sergeant Joanne Eaton said: “We’re committed to getting to the bottom of what happened here, so we would like to hear from any witnesses who saw the incident or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage.
“We believe that Eastgate would have been busy at the time of this collision, so we urge any members of the public who have any information to call 101 quoting incident number 25000346302 and Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”