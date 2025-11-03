Witness appeal after burglary in Worksop

Police investigating a burglary in Worksop are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A mobile phone and approximately £2,000 worth of cash were taken from an address on Gladstone Street at about 3pm on Tuesday, October 21.

After exiting the property, it’s believed two men – described as being black and wearing dark clothing – headed to Creswell Road on foot, before getting in a car and heading to Sandy Lane.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone who was in the surrounding area and saw what happened, and who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage, to get in touch with them immediately.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC William White, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re committed to getting to the bottom of what happened here, so we would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the surrounding area during the incident, as well as those who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage.

“We believe that this area would have been busy at the time of this incident, so would urge any members of the public who have any information to call 101 quoting incident number 25*618817 and Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”