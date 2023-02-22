Wife pays tribute to Bassetlaw man who died after being run over by pensioner

Steven Fowler, aged 44, died after being run over by a car as he walked across a zebra crossing in Wharf Road, Retford, on February 14 last year.

The woman driving the car, 74-year-old Margaret Atkinson, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Steven’s wife Amanda said her husband had been a ‘brilliant’ dad to their three children, Sam, aged 20, 15-year-old Lottie and Maisie, 12.

“Steven’s death has had a huge impact on the whole family,” she said.

“Even though he was a laid-back and very quiet man, our house feels so quiet and empty without him. He was the best dad and would always put his children first.”

Steven served in the RAF, including spells in Iraq and Afghanistan, before working as a security guard and then becoming a full-time carer for Amanda, who has cerebral palsy, 10 years ago.

Amanda said: “It says a lot about him that he was willing to give up much of his own life and freedom in order to look after me.

“Now I am reliant on my parents and teenage children for help.”

Amanda and Steven met while at secondary school and were married for 23 years.

Steven had a close group of friends who enjoyed cookery challenges and he was a fan of Formula One racing and football, supporting Sheffield United.

“We were chalk and cheese in many ways,” Amanda said. “I even support Sheffield Wednesday and Steven was a United fan. But our marriage worked really well despite our differences.”

Steven, who was walking with his dad and his dog at the time of the incident, at 6.50pm, was taken to hospital in Sheffield but died two days later from his injuries.

It was calculated that the vehicle was travelling at around 14mph at the time of the collision.

Atkinson, of Plum Tree Close, Big Lane, Clarborough, Retford, pleaded guilty when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, earlier this month.

Atkinson tested negative for drink and drugs, but she failed an eyesight test for legally driving a vehicle.

CCTV footage showed 2.5 seconds passed after Mr Fowler stepped on to the crossing but Atkinson didn't break until 1.4 seconds after she hit him.

She later told police she didn't see anyone and only became aware of the impact when she heard and felt a bump.

Chris Perry, mitigating at the earlier hearing, described the defendant as 'a credible, honest and decent person', with no previous convictions, who has held a clean driving licence for 39 years.

He argued the accident happened because of 'momentary inattention' while she was travelling at 13 mph.

He said Atkinson is a widower whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a policeman.

She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Monday and was fined £734, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £294, and court costs of £85.

Police Constable Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and my heart goes out to Amanda and the rest of Steven’s family and friends.

"They have behaved with dignity throughout the past year and I hope the finalisation of this case offers some closure for them.