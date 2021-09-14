Why missing mum-of-four wanted over child neglect offences could be in South Yorkshire

Kathleen Lawrence, aged 32 and from Hampton Vale in Peterborough, is “believed to be moving across the country”.

A nationwide appeal for information on her whereabouts has been issued.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the local authority in Peterborough are said to be keen to “ensure the wellbeing of her four children”.

Have you seen Kathleen Lawrence?

The police force said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to locate a woman who is wanted in connection with child neglect offences.

“Kathleen Lawrence, 32, from Hampton Vale in Peterborough, is believed to be moving across the country.

“Both ourselves and the local authority urgently need to contact her to discuss the neglect offences and to ensure the wellbeing of her four children.

“Lawrence could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Luton, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.”