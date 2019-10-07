Week of action to tackle rural and wildlife crime in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police and partners are joining forces for a week of action to combat rural and wildlife crime.

A number of operations, events and activities are taking place throughout this week aimed at disrupting and preventing criminal activity and bringing offenders to justice.

Issues that will be tackled include:

* Illegal hunting, poaching, hare coursing and fishing

* Speeding on rural roads and through villages

* Fly-tipping

* Illegal off-road biking and anti-social behaviour

Officers will also be promoting the equine crime-fighting and awareness-raising Horse Watch scheme as well as engaging with farmers, landowners and rural communities to share rural crime prevention advice, provide reassurance and increase awareness of issues.

Proactive patrols will also be taking place during the week in hotspot rural and wildlife crime areas.

Other partners teaming up with Nottinghamshire Police during the week of action include the Environment Agency, Newark and Sherwood District Council, Bassetlaw District Council and NFU Nottinghamshire.

Chief Inspector Liz Rogers, Nottinghamshire Police’s lead for rural crime, said: "The Rural and Wildlife Crime Week of Action shows the dedication of the force in tackling rural crime issues across the county.

"Although our planned activities are part of a dedicated week of action, all are long-running operations and interventions that have seen us working in partnership with other forces and agencies to protect our rural communities.

"I want to reassure people that Nottinghamshire Police, working closely with partners, treats rural crime very seriously and we will continue to make every effort to target and reduce rural crime and keep rural communities safe."

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: "We are working hard to tackle problems in rural areas and the extra activities this week will support that work.

"We have invested in additional officers and resources which are making a difference. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the impact of our new Drone unit. Drones will provide a valuable ‘eye in the sky’, helping to cover a greater area more speedily, especially more remote locations, and feed information back to officers on the ground for an appropriate response."