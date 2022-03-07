Watch: Police re-appeal for information on BBC's Crimewatch Live after 13-year-old girl raped in Retford Cemetery on her way home from school

Detective Sergeant Neil Allsop appeared on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live this morning to ask viewers’ help about the sexual assault of the teenager on Thursday December 12 2019 – the date of the 2019 general election.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm in Retford Cemetery, off North Road, in Retford.

Police are keen to trace this man.

Viewers heard the 13-year-old was walking home from school when a man brandished a knife, took her into undergrowth before attacking her.

CCTV was also broadcast on the programme of footage of a man detectives are keen to track down and ask if he witnessed anything.

The CCTV shows the man walking along Leafield, close to the cemetery, around the time the victim was attacked.

A £1,000 reward for information that helps catch the offender is being offered by independent charity Crimestoppers.

The programme heard from the victim who said she finds it difficult to talk about what happened.

She said: “I am just trying to get on with my life. I have tried to block out that day.

"What happened, if I think about it I just get too emotional.”

The girl’s mother also spoke of her guilt over the attack because she was late picking her up from school and so she walked home alone.

"It feels like my fault because I was five minutes late,” she said.

"If I was on time then she wouldn’t have been hurt. I blame myself.”

She added: “She has been quieter since it happened. She is a strong girl but this has affected her.

"She is quiet a lot more than she used to be.

"What happened took this 13-year-old girl away. Her innocence was stolen.”

Detective Sergeant Neil Allsop said appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to get in contact.

"This case may now be over two years old but the date may well stick in people’s minds as it coincided with the 2019 general election,” he said.

“Did you see anyone acting unusually in the area – either on that Thursday afternoon or on the days either side of the incident?

"If so, please get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting incident number 424 of 13 December 2019.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Crimewatch Live is on BBC One, weekday mornings at 10am until Friday March 25.