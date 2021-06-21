Usman Kiani was behind the wheel of an Audi A3 on the night of 26 April when he first failed to stop for officers in West Yorkshire.

He then embarked on a pursuit that crossed five counties – including Nottinghamshire – before ending in a crash in Leicestershire.

Officers from neighbouring Derbyshire tried to bring him to a stop on the southbound stretch of the M1, but Kiani weaved dangerously around the nighttime traffic at breakneck speeds and managed to evade them.

The car was clocked at 160mph on the M1.

At one point, he squeezed through a narrow gap between one police vehicles and the central reservation, driving through the drainage gutter to speed past a rolling roadblock.

Kiani was finally apprehended after leaving the M1 at junction 20 and crashing into a wall in the village of Theddingworth, Leicestershire.

The 19-year-old, of Cobden Street, Luton, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 12 months at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.

Inspector Greg Hunt, who leads Derbyshire’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Usman Kiani fled from police and drove for miles upon miles at ridiculous speeds.

“His actions that night showed a shocking disregard not only for his own safety and that of his four passengers, but also the lives of other road users including my officers.

“One error of judgment behind the wheel at 165mph ends only one way – with death and destruction, and it is by sheer good fortune that this is not an entirely different story.”