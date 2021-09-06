Watch armed Notts Police catching pair of alleged armed robbers

Nottinghamshire Police received a report a man had been threatened with a gun and had his Apple Airpods stolen from his ears along with a gold chain which was ripped from his neck.

Firearms officers were dispatched and spotted two men matching the description of the offenders on a nearby footbridge.

Utilising officers back at base, the suspects’ location was pinpointed and more officers began closing in.

In footage to be shown on Channel 5 show Police Interceptors tonight, PC Paul Charlesworth was one of the first to arrive on scene following the robbery on Station Road, Bulwell.

He exited his vehicle while another officer had instructed the two men to lie down on the ground.

He approached the men cautiously and told them to keep both hands where he could see them but one did not listen and tried to get up.

He was quickly restrained by another officer and arrested by PC Charlesworth before the second suspect was also handcuffed.

A screenshot from the video shows armed officers ordering two men to lie on the ground.

PC Charlesworth said: “You have to be prepared for anything when you face suspects allegedly armed with a gun.

“This was a situation where one of the men didn't seem to be complying, so you’re wondering if they're going to pull it on you. It’s a tense stand-off and you’re watching their every move.

“This is something we receive extensive training for and if you’re forced into that situation you know how to do it carefully and quickly to prevent as much harm as possible.”

A small amount of cannabis was discovered on one of the pair, along with the Airpods.

No weapons were found, although a knife was later recovered after CCTV showed one of the pair throwing an object onto a stationary fork-lift.

Following the arrests on September 10, 2020, a 17-year-old boy admitted robbery, possession of a bladed article and cannabis possession at Nottingham Youth Court.

He was given an 11 month referral order and told to pay £200 compensation.