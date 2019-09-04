Washing-up row sparked Jacksdale assault

A Jacksdale man frightened his wife and her son before hurting her back when he kicked a bedroom door in a row over the washing-up, a court heard.

Adam Fish started shouting at his wife's 24-year-old son when he returned to their home on Westmorland Way, on July 25.

"He was calling her son "scum" and a "slob" for no reason," said prosecutor Donna Fawcett, during the hour-long tirade.

When they huddled against a bedroom door to prevent Fish from getting in, he kicked the door and hurt his wife's back.

"I am scared of Adam because he frequently threatens me and I am afraid that one of these times he will assault me seriously," Fish's wife of 17 years said in a statement.

Dean Bower, mitigating, said when the marriage initially ended, Fish had sought help for his mental health.

"They reconciled and went on expensive hollidays over Christmas," he said. "Mr Fish thought things were going well. But when they returned she ended the relationship."

On the day of the offence he returned home to find the house untidy, the day before an estate agent was due to take pictures before they sold the property.

"He never wanted to hurt his wife," Mr Bower said. "He is genuinely remorseful."

Fish, 45, now of Markham Close, Nottingham, admitted common assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £529, and was ordered to pay a government surcharge and costs of £85.

Chair Jennifer Wood said no compensation would be awarded because "we don't want to make the relationship any more difficult than it is."

A two year restaining order was also imposed.