Warrants executed in Nottinghamshire towns as police investigate murder

Nottinghamshire Police executed five warrants yesterday (Friday, September 20) as they continue to investigate the murder of a man in Nottingham city centre.

The warrants were executed in the Bestwood, Hucknall, Clifton and St Ann's areas.

Police

Police enquiries are ongoing after a man aged in his 20s was fatally stabbed on Union Road at approximately 7.40pm on Saturday, September 14.

The man was tended to at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police increased patrols in the city centre area to provide reassurance to residents after a murder investigation was launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Robert Routledge said: "We are still urging anyone with any information, who hasn’t already come forward, to please get in touch with us.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, who believes they may have recorded the assault on dash-cam footage or has any information about those responsible is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 812 of 14 September 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A 44-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail.

A 43-year-old man, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.