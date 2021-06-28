Warning to Land Rover drivers in Bassetlaw after thefts

The two black Land Rover Discovery vehicles were taken on Monday June 21 from rural areas of Nottinghamshire.

Although the thefts occurred in Fiskerton and Coddington, Nottinghamshire Police is warning owners across the county to be vigilant.

Nottinghamshire Police is urging Land Rover owners to be on their guard following two thefts.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Whilst we cannot yet say that these incidents are linked they are clearly very similar in nature.

“For that reason I would urge owners of Land Rover and similar 4 x 4 vehicles to remain vigilant and make life as difficult as possible for potential thieves by ensuring that their vehicles are kept secure at all times – regardless of where they live.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in this area, and also from Land Rover owners who may have witnessed suspicious activity near their vehicles over the last few weeks.

“Car theft is a distressing crime that can make people feel afraid in their own homes.

"I am determined that we do all we can to find the people responsible for these thefts and to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 513 of June 21.