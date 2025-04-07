Warning issued as BB gun seized and suspect arrested in Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
Imitation firearm owners have been warned to expect a robust police response if they carry the weapons in public, after what initially appeared to be an assault rifle was spotted and seized by officers on Goldcrest Road, Worksop.

The weapon – later confirmed to be a BB gun – was found discarded in a bush by police, who also detained a suspect at the scene.

Response and Operational Support officers attended the area at 11.16am on Thursday April 3, within minutes of receiving reports of someone walking down the street carrying a firearm.

The item was quickly identified as being a non-viable firearm, with the 38-year-old man stopped on the street subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Goldcrest Road, Worksop. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

After being brought into custody, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

PC Zak Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully for everybody concerned, the weapon seized during this incident was an imitation firearm, as opposed to a viable one.

“Nevertheless, this should serve as a warning to anyone who carries a BB gun, air gun, or other type of imitation firearm, that reports of this nature will be treated with the utmost seriousness and prompt a robust police response.

“Brandishing any kind of firearm in a public place is an incredibly serious offence and will always be met with swift action by Nottinghamshire Police.”

