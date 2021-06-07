Warning after yobs caught throwing stones at cars in Worksop

A group of youths were seen throwing objects at passing cars at Celtic Point, in Gateford last week.

Nottinghamshire Police has no record of the incident on Tuesday, June 1, but neighbourhood policing inspector for Bassetlaw, Neil Bellamy, urged anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it via 101.

He said: "Antisocial behaviour is something that the Bassetlaw team monitor closely and work hard to tackle in the area.

Celtic Point in Worksop.

"Officers conduct regular patrols to make sure we're visible and we also continue our partnership work with Bassetlaw District Council to ensure that antisocial behaviour is tackled as effectively and efficiently as possible, including our support of the Public Space Protection Order that is in place within the area.

"We would urge anyone who sees this type of behaviour to report it via 101 so any incidents are passed through to us correctly and we can respond to them."

The area is covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order and a consultation is currently taking place asking residents and business owners if they want it to continue.

The Gateford PSPO was the first of its kind to be introduced in Nottinghamshire after residents complained of youths intimidating residents, shoppers and workers at Celtic Point.

Following a further consultation in February 2016 the PSPO was extended to include 160-180 Raymoth Lane, Roman Road, Sulis Gardens, Roundhouse Crescent and Samian Close.

PSPOs last for three years and the order was extended in 2018. Now the council wants to extend the order for another three years.

The order prohibits shouting, swearing or acting in a manner as to cause annoyance, harassment, alarm or distress to any person; youths aged 16 and under, who are not under effective control of a parents or someone over 18, from gathering in groups of three or more and the consuming of alcohol in a public place.

Residents can view the draft Gateford PSPO here, including a map of the Designated Area and take part in the consultation.

The consultation is open now and closes at 5pm on Friday, June 11.