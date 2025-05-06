Warning after bogus police phone calls in Retford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fraud investigators have issued a warning after a series of scam calls from people claiming to be police officers.

The victims, all of who are elderly and living in the Retford area, have been contacted by a person claiming to be a police officer.

That person has then engaged the victims in conversation before asking for money and or financial details.

A police investigation is currently ongoing and any additional victims or their relatives are asked to contact officers.

Detective Sergeant Tara Clapperton, of Nottinghamshire Police’s fraud team, said: “This appears to be a brazen and sinister scam committed by an individual or individuals who can expect a visit in the near future from a real police officer.

“No genuine officer would ever ask for financial details for money over the phone, so anyone receiving such a call from contact us without delay.”

Anyone with information call 101 quoting 675 of 24 April 2025.