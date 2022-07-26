The Safer Streets funding will pay for a range of crime prevention measures, including wardens who will patrol the streets, specialist burglary reduction officers, a greater CCTV camera network, better street lighting and training for people working in town centres at night-time to help them keep women and girls safe.

Nottinghamshire’s Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner submitted a total of four successful funding bids to the Home Office, each for £750,000, after working with partners, for projects across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

All seven district and borough councils in Nottinghamshire and the unitary authority of Nottingham have received some Safer Streets funding.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said the grant is “incredible news” for the people of Nottinghamshire.

She said: “This is the fourth round of Safer Streets funding and the biggest and most ambitious one yet for Nottinghamshire.

“This money provides extra support and capacity on top of the fantastic work already being carried out every day by Nottinghamshire Police and our local authorities and third-sector partners to prevent and respond to crime and support victims and reduce reoffending.

“We have seen improvements in feelings of safety in each of the areas we have previously invested Safer Streets money, and I hope we can build on that momentum to ensure everyone can feel safe every time they step outside, right across Nottinghamshire.”

One of the new £750,000 funding bids is for Bassetlaw and Newark and Sherwood, with projects planned in Worksop and the Castle ward of Newark.

Another is for Nottingham city and will fund projects in the Arboretum, Radford and Park, and Bestwood.

A third bid is South Nottinghamshire, with spending going into the Trent Bridge ward of Rushcliffe borough, Netherfield and Colwick in the Gedling borough, and the Eastwood South area of Broxtowe borough.

And the final bid covers the Mansfield and Ashfield districts, with funding coming to Warsop and Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

The partners who worked closely with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner on the funding bids were Ashfield District Council, Bassetlaw District Council, Broxtowe Borough Council, Gedling Borough Council, Mansfield District Council, Newark & Sherwood District Council, Nottingham City Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are delighted at the announcement from the Home Office that our bid for Worksop Town Centre has been successful.

“This funding will enable us to introduce a pilot scheme of Safer Street Wardens in the town centre.

“This work is a vital part of our priority to tackle violence against women and girls and the public have told us that the extra presence will make them feel safer.

“It will also help tackle Anti-Social behaviour in the area.

“The success of this bid has been down to the hard work of a partnership team from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, the local Police Inspector and Bassetlaw District Council.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “It has been one year since I launched our dedicated violence against women and girls strategy and in that year I have overseen incredible work to support victims, prevent violence against women and girls, protect citizens and deliver justice.”