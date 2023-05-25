Ward evacuated after violent Rampton patient started blaze and assaulted staff

More than £5,000 of damage was caused when Hassan Wal-Hussain started the blaze in his bathroom on the Hambleton ward, on February 23, 2021.

Mia McNevin, prosecuting, said he had demanded to see the site manager and became agitated and abusive when there was a delay.

After nurses smelled smoke, 999 was called and the patients were moved to another ward. The flames were put out by staff with fire extinguishers.

It happened at Rampton Hospital

A fire investigation concluded Wal-Hussain, aged 47, used a lithium iron battery from his mp3 player to spark the fire, but they couldn't establish how.

In July that year he became argumentative as he was being escorted to his room and told a healthcare assistant not to disrespect him.

Wal-Hussain charged at the man and punched him repeatedly before they fell to the floor where he continued to hit him in the face.

The court heard eleven members of staff were needed to restrain him in a brawl which caused "significant disruption" as other patients got involved.

He spat in the face of another nurse who was holding his arm. His victim was treated at hospital for bruising and swelling.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has previous convictions for arson dating back to 1993, as well as rape, battery, and common assault.

Ayesha Smart, mitigating, told Judge Julie Warburton: “You have a very lengthy and thorough report. I would invite you to make the hospital order as proposed."

Wal-Hussain initially denied assault on an emergency worker, but admitted that offence, and the arson, before a trial.

He appeared at the crown court via video-link from Broadmoor Hospital, in Berkshire, on Wednesday.

Judge Warburton told him she was satisfied he was suffering from a medical disorder.

