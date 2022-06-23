Officers from Clowne and Creswell neighbourhood teams, along with colleagues from the North East Risk Reduction team, have located and arrested two males in Creswell this morning (June 23).

One man was wanted for failing to appear at court and was promptly arrested by the risk team and escorted to Ripley Custody Suite.

Another male was found and provided false information to the police, along with saying he was 10 years old.

A quick check of his fingerprints on a mobile fingerprint scanning device discovered the male was wanted in connection to a burglary in 2021.

A police spokesperson said that the mobile finger print scanning device is a useful tool that officers carry which allows them to quickly identify the true identity of individuals and again has proven pivotal in locating and arresting the male in connection to a burglary.