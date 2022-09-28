'Vulnerable' Worksop woman lashed out at police after 98th shoplifting offence

Nottingham Crown Court heard Kerry Hall became aggressive and violent and kicked a female officer in the groin

Eddy Leonard, prosecuting, said a police van was called because ‘she couldn't be trusted in the police car’ and she continued to verbally abuse the two officers.

When she banged her head, they removed her handcuffs for her own safety, but she kicked a male officer three or four times in the legs.

Nottingham Crown Court

Ms Leonard said: “She told officers at the police station ‘I am an alcoholic’.

“She said she was emotional and kicked out by accident, which is clearly not the case.”

The court heard 37-year-old Hall was also arrested for shoplifting from WM Boyes, on Bridge Place, Worksop, on July 27, and has 97 previous convictions for shop theft, as well as convictions for common assault and robbery.

The current offences put her in breach of an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, for burglary and fraud, imposed in October 2021.

Hall admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, shop theft, and breaching a suspended sentence.

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said Hall is classed as ‘vulnerable’, because she has learning difficulties and mental health issues, as well as drink and drug problems.

She said: “Hall is extremely sorry she kicked the officers. She pleaded guilty from the outset and has been remanded in custody since August 8.”

Ms Thorpe said, just before she attacked the officers, Hall had been approached by a man who stole money from her and she felt like she was the victim of theft.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson told her she had a ‘very, very bad record’ and her behaviour towards the officers, who were only trying to do their job, was ‘challenging and violent.’

Hall, who appeared via video-link from HMP Foston Hall, said: “I know. I can’t remember none of it.”

She was jailed for eight months, suspended for 21 months, with 60 rehabilitation days,

