A “violent drug dealer” has been jailed after police found “bags full of cocaine” in his kitchen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darryl Wilson was discovered in the garage of the property in Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, when neighbourhood policing team officers executed a warrant at the address.

They found deal bags of the Class A drug on top of the fridge, as well as large amounts of cash, luxury handbags, multiple mobile phones and other equipment associated with the supply of drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson, aged 33, was jailed for a total of two-and-a-half years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, October 23.

Darryl Wilson was discovered in the garage of the property in Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, when neighbourhood policing team officers executed a warrant at the address. Update and photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

Darryl and his brother Ryan Wilson, aged 28, were also sentenced for a violent disturbance in the street in which two transit vans repeatedly rammed into each other.

Police were called to Waverley Place, Worksop, on November 4, 2022, after reports a group of men armed with weapons were shouting at each other and smashing the vans into other vehicles on the street.

The Wilson brothers were caught on CCTV footage armed with knives on their driveway minutes before the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Wilson was also seen with what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.

A later search of their home led officers to recover a number of weapons including knives, hammers and a gas-powered pistol.

Darryl Wilson pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following the raid on June 3, 2021.

He also admitted affray and three counts of possessing a weapon in a public place in relation to the Waverley Place incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Wilson pleaded guilty to affray, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and three counts of possessing a weapon in a public place.

He was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, neighbourhood policing inspector for Bassetlaw, said: “Drug supply is one of my policing priorities because we understand the impact it has on neighbourhoods.

“This is a great result. I hope members of the community who have been impacted by the Wilson brothers’ criminality are as pleased as we are.