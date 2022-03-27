Violent criminal jailed for role in attempted stabbing of man in Retford

Ryan Wilkinson, aged 27, chased and struck the man with a police-style baton before an accomplice tried to stab him with a knife.

His intended victim, a man in his 40s, was able to fight his way free and received only minor injuries.

The attack, which happened in Chaplegate, Retford, on the morning of May 12, 2020, was partially caught on CCTV and was also witnessed by passers-by.

Ryan Wilkinson

Wilkinson gave no comment answers to all the questions put to him in his police interview, but later pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm without intent.

Wilkinson, of HMP Nottingham, also admitted to two additional charges of criminal damage, breaching a suspended prison sentence and breaching a conditional discharge order.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, March 21, he was jailed for 27 months.

Accomplice Colin Fairweather, aged 27, has also admitted to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Fairweather, of Grange Road, Ordsall, will be sentenced at the same venue on 29 April.

Detective Constable Mathew Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent and sustained assault on a victim who was fortunate not to sustain more serious injuries.

“This attack could very easily have had far more serious consequences for everyone involved and I am pleased that Wilkinson has now been jailed for his part in it.

“I hope this sentence will serve as a clear warning to other violent offenders that this kind of behaviour will always bring about a very strong police response.”