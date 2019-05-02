Vigilante knifeman is fined after claiming neighbourhood is being terrorised by motorcyclists

An angry resident who reported being knocked down by one of a gang of motorcyclists terrorising his neighbourhood has been fined for arming himself with a knife.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 1 how Kevin Slide, 41, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell, called police to say he knew who had been involved and he was going to sort it out.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Mr Slide contacted police on the 999 system just before 10pm, on April 5, and reported that he had been run over by a motorbike.

“Officers did speak to him and they got a further call and he said he knew who was involved and he was going to sort it out because police could not.

“He said to the operator he had a big knife and he was going to knock on everyone’s door.”

Police spotted Slide walking down the street in Whitwell, according to Mrs Allsop, and he ran before he was stopped.

He told police again he had been run over by a motorcyclist and he felt officers had done nothing and he was angry and he had taken a six-inch knife from his house and called police.

Jobless Slide admitted to police that he realised he had made a stupid mistake.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public without good reason or lawful authority on Station Road, at Creswell, on April 5.

Defence solicitor Fiona Davison said Slide has suffered a relationship breakdown and he had moved out of the matrimonial home and he has suffered mental health issues.

She added he moved to Whitwell but off-road style, unregistered motorcyclists on unroadworthy bikes have been terrorising Whitwell at night.

Ms Davison said: “It seems Mr Slide was on his way to the Co-op when two of these motorcycles - with riders not wearing helmets - mounted a kerb and ran him over causing a nasty bump to his head.”

Slide has also been diagnosed as being on the autistic spectrum, according to Ms Davison.

She added: “All of this contributed to the upset he has felt and he has not been sleeping at night because these people are riding around in the area keeping people awake.

“And there have been numerous reports to police and he lost his composure and he left the house with a knife from the kitchen but there is no suggestion he made threats to any party with that knife.”

A mental health team believes Slide took the knife for protection, according to Ms Davison, and those who have had dealings with him have had some sympathy.

The defendant admitted to police he had taken the knife outside but he had put it back before going out again to find the motorcyclists and police had not found him in possession of the knife.

Magistrates sentenced Slide to a community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and he was find £120 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.