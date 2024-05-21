Video: Watch as dangerous driver caught by police in Retford
Liam Bailey found himself beached on a mounted grass verge and surrounded by officers following a pursuit.
Although he had nowhere to go, the wheels of Bailey’s car were still spinning and his engine revving as he was pulled from the vehicle.
The crash in Old Coach Road, Retford, came shortly after the 27-year-old rammed a separate police car that had spotted his dodgy driving in Retford.
A response officer first noticed Bailey – whose car's rear lights weren’t working – after he pulled out of a petrol station erratically around 7.20pm on January 20, 2024.
When Bailey realised he was being followed, the driver turned around and drove straight at the police car, which he only narrowly avoided hitting head on.