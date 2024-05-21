Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as a speeding driver continued to put his foot down on the accelerator despite being stuck in a hedge and boxed in by police in Retford.

Liam Bailey found himself beached on a mounted grass verge and surrounded by officers following a pursuit.

Although he had nowhere to go, the wheels of Bailey’s car were still spinning and his engine revving as he was pulled from the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash in Old Coach Road, Retford, came shortly after the 27-year-old rammed a separate police car that had spotted his dodgy driving in Retford.

Liam Bailey. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A response officer first noticed Bailey – whose car's rear lights weren’t working – after he pulled out of a petrol station erratically around 7.20pm on January 20, 2024.

When Bailey realised he was being followed, the driver turned around and drove straight at the police car, which he only narrowly avoided hitting head on.