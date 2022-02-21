VIDEO: Police hunt gang wanted over jewellery and cash raids in Dinnington, Maltby and Woodsetts

Officers have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection to an attempted burglary in Maltby.

It is reported that at around 7.20pm on Wednesday February 2, two men attempted to gain entry to a house, where it is believed they intended to steal jewellery and cash.

A spokesman said: “This is an ongoing series of offences where these men are targeting houses that are unoccupied during the evenings.

CCTV of two of the men at a house in Maltby.

"In many instances the houses being targeted are occupied by the elderly.

“It is known that the men are always accompanied by a third man who waits near to the address in a car.”

Police investigations are being hindered by the men wearing hoods and masks to conceal their identities and using stolen cars bearing cloned registration plates.

In addition to Maltby, burglaries have taken place in other locations that include Hellaby, Wickersley, Bramley, Moorgate, Treeton, Woodsetts and Dinnington.

The public should be reassured that increased policing activity is taking place, but they are urged to be vigilant and report anything that they consider to be suspicious at the time that it is happening.

Officers also want to speak to the men in the CCTV footage as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise them?

If you think you know who they might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 171 of February 2.