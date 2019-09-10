Van driver 'threatened with metal bar and attacked' in Worksop supermarket robbery

Police are investigating a robbery in Worksop in which a van driver was attacked.

Officers were called to Asda on Raymoth Lane at around 2pm on Monday following reports of a robbery from a G4S van.

Police said nobody was injured in the crime.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of the van was threatened with a metal bar and he was assaulted.

"There were no injuries.

"A box, with no money inside, was stolen.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has any information to please call 101, quoting incident number 463 of September 9."

