Updated: The 6 worst Worksop streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

Here are the 6 streets in Worksop where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in January 2023.

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:38 GMT

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for January 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Is your street on the list?

1. Crime figures

Is your street on the list? Photo: NW

Four reports of violent and sexual offences were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near White Hart Yard.

2. On or near White Hart Yard: 4 reports of violent and sexual offences

Four reports of violent and sexual offences were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near White Hart Yard. Photo: Google

4 reports of violent and sexual crimes were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Pelham Street, Manton.

3. On or near Pelham Street: 4 reports of violent and sexual offences

4 reports of violent and sexual crimes were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Pelham Street, Manton. Photo: Google

5 reports of reports of violent and sexual offences were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Maple Leaf Gardens

4. On or near Maple Leaf Gardens: 5 reports of violent and sexual offences

5 reports of reports of violent and sexual offences were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Maple Leaf Gardens Photo: Google

