Inspector Robert Harrison provides an update on policing priorities in Bassetlaw, addressing issues related to drugs, antisocial behaviour, and rural crime, while sharing the latest information on the John Street house explosion investigation.

As many readers will know, Worksop was the scene of a major incident last month when a house exploded on John Street, damaging several neighbouring properties and claiming the life of 53-year-old David Howard, who was later recovered from the wreckage.

While investigations into the incident continue, Inspector Robert Harrison of Bassetlaw expressed his gratitude to all members of the neighbourhood policing team who worked diligently to identify witnesses and secure the scene.

He commended their labour-intensive efforts, which significantly affected many of the other tasks officers had planned in recent weeks.

John Street explosion, Worksop. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Current policing priorities in your area

Drug supply and drug use in Worksop

Antisocial behaviour and crime in Worksop town centre

Rural crime in East Bassetlaw

Key local policing priorities are agreed quarterly after consultation with the public and local partners.

Antisocial behaviour

Rural crime is a policing priority in Bassetlaw. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Inspector Harrison disclosed in the newsletter that he has received numerous complaints over the past few months regarding antisocial behaviour and crime in the town centre.

These complaints include incidents of shoplifting, public drinking, and drug use, which have led to additional antisocial behaviour.

He confirmed that many of these offenses are being committed by a relatively small group of individuals with complex needs, such as substance addiction and mental health issues.

While he expressed sympathy for those who are struggling, he emphasised that the police will continue to collaborate with partners to ensure these individuals receive the help they need.

However, he made it clear that they will not tolerate the antisocial behaviour that has been occurring in the town centre.

Actions

Neighbourhood police teams across Bassetlaw have increased the number of foot patrols in recent weeks.

They have been proactive in addressing set issues, making multiple arrests, returning prolific offenders to prison, and bringing several suspects to court.

The police are also working to secure Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against some of the area’s most prolific offenders.

These orders enable police to prohibit individuals from entering specific areas of the town and from engaging in certain activities, such as entering shops while carrying bags.

Any violations of these orders are considered a criminal offence and can quickly result in imprisonment, effectively removing offenders from the streets.

Drug supply

The inspector reported that drug dealing and drug-related offenses are a concern, with many offenders both using and selling illegal drugs on the streets.

Most of these individuals are not major players in the drug market; however, they create a public nuisance and harm the community.

Inspector Harrison confirmed that police have been addressing these behaviours by putting officers on the ground and making a concerted effort to engage with offenders directly.

Council colleagues have also been helpful with their extensive CCTV coverage, which is shared in real-time with officers on the ground.

According to the update, this approach recently resulted in the jailing of a prolific local offender who was caught in the act of selling drugs.

Additionally, local intelligence led officers to execute a warrant on Knanton Road on April 23, where they uncovered a significant cannabis grow operation, resulting in criminal charges against two suspects.

Another warrant was executed on Lincoln Street on April 24, leading to the arrest of two suspects on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Rural crime in East Bassetlaw

A significant portion of Nottinghamshire’s rural community resides in Bassetlaw, and Nottinghamshire Police actively encourage open communication with farmers and residents to understand the issues they face and to explore solutions for combating rural crime.

Some of the key challenges the police are addressing include off-road vehicles, theft, and poaching.

The inspector assured residents that rural crime is taken ‘very seriously’, as neighbourhood officers collaborate with various teams across the force – including the off-road bike team, drone team, and roads policing unit – to conduct targeted cross-border operations.

Recently, these efforts have led to the successful securing of agricultural sites.

He then praised rural crime and wildlife officers working hard in each of the neighbourhood policing teams.

See more at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/about-us/about-us/policing-in-nottinghamshire/update-on-policing-in-bassetlaw-from-inspector-robert-harrison/.