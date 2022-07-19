Unpaid work for Worksop cannabis dealer who 'got caught up in some madness'

Police stopped Allan Halbert as he drove along Canal Terrace, Worksop, on March 29, 2020, prosecutor David Eager told Nottingham Crown Court.

Just under 138 grams of the class B drug were found in the boot of his car and a further 2.4 grams were discovered at his home address.

His mobile phone was an active drugs line, Mr Eager told Nottingham Crown Court, on Tuesday. In total £1,100 of cannabis was recovered.

Nottingham Crown Court

Halbert represented himself because his barrister is taking part in the current wave of industrial action.

"I'm sorry that I should even be here in the first place," he said. "I got caught up in some madness."

He said he had suffered a 'bad break-up' and 'didn't realise the seriousness of the situation I was in’.

He said he had 'a serious problem with cannabis' but has not reoffended since.

Halbert, aged 33, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and separate charges of breaching a suspended sentence and driving with more than the specified limit of cannabis in his bloodstream, which happened in May 2021.

On Tuesday Judge Mark Watson told him: "Given the vast improvements you have made in the lead up to the sentence in March, it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence."

He fined Halbert £100, ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for the breach, and banned him for three years.