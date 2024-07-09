Uber driver who crashed while over limit in Worksop wished he'd walked to shops
A witness heard loud music coming from behind them and saw Alin Safta take a very sharp turn and crash into a tree on Queen Street on May 20, said prosecutor Declan Austin.
Safta later told police he had drunk beer and whisky before going out to buy food and had driven approximately 300 metres before crashing.
A breath test revealed he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard he was fined and banned for 12 months for failing to provide a specimen in August 2021.
Because this is his second like-offence within a ten-year period an automatic three-year disqualification is triggered.
His defence solicitor said the language barrier prevented Safta from cooperating with police at the roadside, but he did comply at the police station.
"His own car was written off in the collision and he made full admissions," he said.
He said the Uber driver was earning £250 per week to support his wife and two children in Romania.
"His actions will have far reaching implications not just for himself but for his family who depend upon him," said his solicitor. "He wished he'd walked to the shops."
Safta, aged 41, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was banned for 36 months.