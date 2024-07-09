Uber driver who crashed while over limit in Worksop wished he'd walked to shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Uber driver who was over the limit when he crashed into a tree in Worksop while driving to buy food later said he wished he'd walked to the shops, a court has heard.

A witness heard loud music coming from behind them and saw Alin Safta take a very sharp turn and crash into a tree on Queen Street on May 20, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

Safta later told police he had drunk beer and whisky before going out to buy food and had driven approximately 300 metres before crashing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A breath test revealed he had 77 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he was fined and banned for 12 months for failing to provide a specimen in August 2021.

Because this is his second like-offence within a ten-year period an automatic three-year disqualification is triggered.

His defence solicitor said the language barrier prevented Safta from cooperating with police at the roadside, but he did comply at the police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His own car was written off in the collision and he made full admissions," he said.

He said the Uber driver was earning £250 per week to support his wife and two children in Romania.

"His actions will have far reaching implications not just for himself but for his family who depend upon him," said his solicitor. "He wished he'd walked to the shops."

Safta, aged 41, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.