Two suspects arrested in Worksop after street robbery
Officers were called to Priory Mews around 11.35pm on Saturday, February 8 following reports a woman had been targeted as she walked home.
The victim had her bag snatched from her and when she tried to keep hold of it was dragged along the floor.
She was kicked before an offender grabbed some items which had fallen from the bag and fled.
Detectives have been investigating the incident over the weekend and arrested a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery in the early hours of Monday, February 10.
Detective Inspector Andrea Brown said: “This will have been a frightening experience for the victim and we have been working hard to investigate what happened.
“Detectives have been analysing CCTV footage and carrying out detailed local inquiries.
“We have now arrested two suspects and they will be questioned about the incident.
“I hope the victim is comforted by our robust response.
“Despite these arrests, we would still appeal for anyone with information or relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward and share it with officers.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 706 of 8 February 2025, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.