Two people have been arrested following an alleged assault on an elderly man in Nottinghamshire.

A 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and remain in custody for questioning.

The assault was reported to have happened on Friday 29 March 2019 at around 7pm in High Road, Beeston.

Police released CCTV footage of the alleged assault yesterday in a bid to trace two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.