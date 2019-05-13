Two men taken to hospital after being hit with metal bar during fight in Bircotes

Police are investigating following a report of a fight involving a group of men in Bircotes last night.

Officers were called to a disturbance in Droversdale Road just before 9.30pm.

Two men were taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit with a metal bar. One received treatment for head injuries and the other for leg injuries. Their injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening, Nottinghamshire Police said.

It is believed the offenders made off in two vehicles.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch.

"We’d particularly like to hear from anyone who may have recorded the incident on CCTV or who has recorded dashcam footage.

"No arrests have been made at this stage."

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 843 of 12 May 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.