Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Worksop.

The men, aged 29 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with a break-in in St Ann’s Drive, on July 11.

Two sets of car keys were taken in the incident and the cars were then stolen, Nottinghamshire Police said.

If you saw what happened call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 40 of 11 July 2019.