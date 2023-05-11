News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday

Two men arrested over Clowne building site thefts

Two men have been arrested after they were caught stealing materials from a Derbyshire building site.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 08:45 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police said they received reports of thieves helping themselves to materials on the building site near Clowne.

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, working with colleagues from the dogs unit and armed policing unit, stopped a van near the site on Thursday night.

South Yorkshire Police officers were also involved in the operation which led to two males being arrested and property recovered.

Building materials were recovered by policeBuilding materials were recovered by police
Building materials were recovered by police
Most Popular
Read More
Wildlife team fall victim to further targeted theft of materials and equipment v...