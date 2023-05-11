Two men arrested over Clowne building site thefts
Two men have been arrested after they were caught stealing materials from a Derbyshire building site.
Derbyshire Police said they received reports of thieves helping themselves to materials on the building site near Clowne.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, working with colleagues from the dogs unit and armed policing unit, stopped a van near the site on Thursday night.
South Yorkshire Police officers were also involved in the operation which led to two males being arrested and property recovered.