Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary at Worksop supermarket

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after stealing more than £1,100 worth of items from a Worksop supermarket.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:58 pm

Officers from Operation Reacher were made aware of a burglary that had taken place overnight at Aldi, in Gateford Road, Worksop on Sunday May 1.

Two men had stolen £500 worth of alcohol, £600 of fresh meat and washing detergent, countless Bags for Life, and a trolley.

An officer later spotted a male matching one of the descriptions given on the Sandy Lane estate.

A search of a man's flat, who matched the description of a suspected burglar, found several bottles of alcohol and a collection of security tags. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Only a few minutes later, the same officer saw a male matching the description of the other offender leaving his flat.

The man was approached and a search of his flat took place where officers found bottles of alcohol, large amounts of washing detergent, fresh chicken – and some fishing overalls.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and joined his co-defendent in custody.

A collection of security tags were located in the flat. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

A 43-year-old man was charged and remanded on suspicion of burglary, and a 57-year-old was released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Read More

Read More
Police issue update on Worksop man arrested for murder of man assaulted outside ...

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)