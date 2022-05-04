Officers from Operation Reacher were made aware of a burglary that had taken place overnight at Aldi, in Gateford Road, Worksop on Sunday May 1.

Two men had stolen £500 worth of alcohol, £600 of fresh meat and washing detergent, countless Bags for Life, and a trolley.

An officer later spotted a male matching one of the descriptions given on the Sandy Lane estate.

A search of a man's flat, who matched the description of a suspected burglar, found several bottles of alcohol and a collection of security tags. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Only a few minutes later, the same officer saw a male matching the description of the other offender leaving his flat.

The man was approached and a search of his flat took place where officers found bottles of alcohol, large amounts of washing detergent, fresh chicken – and some fishing overalls.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and joined his co-defendent in custody.

A collection of security tags were located in the flat. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

A 43-year-old man was charged and remanded on suspicion of burglary, and a 57-year-old was released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.