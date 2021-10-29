A 40-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the incident at a flat in Park Street, Worksop. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were quickly on the scene and arrested two men, aged 23 and 36, in connection with the incident, which happened at around 10.20pm yesterday (October 28).

A knife was recovered from the scene and a cordon remains in place today.

Chief Inspector Steven O’Neill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It is believed this was an isolated attack by individuals known to the victim and not an incident that affects wider public safety, although clearly it is concerning for the community whenever a serious incident like this happens.

"We are working very hard to establish the full circumstances behind the incident with officers making enquiries in the area, including reviewing CCTV footage.

"Nottinghamshire Police is committed to preventing and enforcing against knife crime and teamwork with the public and partner agencies is vital in tackling incidents such as this."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to immediately contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 750 of October 28.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.