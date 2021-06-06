The thefts in Harworth happened within minutes of each other at around 11pm on Wednesday (2 June).

A Land Rover Discovery was stolen on both occasions. The first was taken from Grange View and the second was stolen from nearby Thorne Close.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch as soon as possible.

Police are appealing for information

Sergeant Sarah Hagland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Vehicle thefts can have a devastating impact on victims both financially and psychologically and we will always look to take appropriate action against offenders.

“The first incident involved a grey Land Rover Discovery being taken from Grange View in convoy with a blue BMW.

“Minutes later, a Land Rover Discovery was also stolen from a property in nearby Thorne Close.

“We are now working to understand the circumstances but we believe the thefts to be linked.