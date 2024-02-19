Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Thompson was rushed to hospital after suffering serious head injuries during an incident in Elmton Road, near to Ours Bar, at around 1.30am on Saturday, 27 January. The 50-year-old, from Clowne, had remained in hospital in a critical condition, but died in the early hours of Thursday, 15 February.

On Sunday, Brandon Brooks, 24, of Fairfield Close, Nether Langwith, and Ben Hart, 20, of Skinner Street, Creswell, have been charged with the murder of Mr Thompson. They have been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.

DI Maria Pleace, who is leading the investigation, said: “While we continue to work hard to investigate and understand what happened that night, our thoughts remain with David’s family and friends. We would also urge anyone with any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area that night, who hasn’t yet come forward, to contact us.”

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood policing team are continuing with patrols in the area and urge anyone in the community with any concerns or information to speak to them.

If you have any information which could help our enquiries then you can pass information directly through to our investigation team via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23A55-PO1