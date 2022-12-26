Nottinghamshire Police said the 22-year-old victim “suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital” following the assault, which is said to have taken place on Newcastle Street on December 25, at about 6pm.

Officers and paramedics were called to reports of an unconscious man in the street.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains and is today, December 27, said to be in a stable condition.

Newcastle Street, Worksop.

Two Worksop men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Brogan Bown, aged 24, and 33-year-old Wayne Maxwell, 33, have now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Bown, of Gateford Road, and Maxwell, of Campbell Close, were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, December 27.

Detective Inspector Mark Booth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man was knocked unconscious and suffered serious head injuries following this nasty assault.