Police

Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, Operation Reacher, roads crime team, dog officers and the off-road bike team from across the force teamed up on July 7 in order to combat cross-border offending.

Targeting areas across the whole of the district officers used intelligence and local knowledge to target anyone found to be breaking the law.

The teams recorded a number of successes during the operation, including:

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and theft of a vehicle after officers came across a stolen vehicle from South Yorkshire.

The off-road bike team jumped to action after spotting a car and noticing a strong smell of drugs.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, possession of class B and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Officers also spent time engaging with the community and speaking with members of the public.

The operation will continue to run over the coming months as a result of even more successes.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We have now run this operation multiple times in the last couple of months and each time has been successful in taking drugs off the streets, finding stolen vehicles, detaining people in relation to rural crime and removing dangerous weapons from our area.

“This week’s results were no different and thanks to the hard work by my officers and others from across the force we were able to arrest two people.

“I really hope this is sending a strong message to the people of Bassetlaw that I am committed to tackling those issues that are being raised to us.

"We are listening to any reports or intelligence we receive and using that knowledge to help us when we carry out operations like this one.