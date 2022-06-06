Officers responded to a report of a fight between a group of people in Whitby Road, Harworth, shortly before 5.40pm on Saturday, June 4, having received reports of baseball bats being used.

On their arrival, they found a man with injuries to his face including a suspected broken nose and facial fractures.

A baseball bat was later recovered by officers during a search.

A 35-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested a short time later thanks to swift work by officers in locating two suspects.

They were both arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a great job in getting to the scene quickly and tracking down a number of suspects.

“I want to reassure the community that we do believe all those involved are known to each other and there is not believed to be a wider risk to the public.

“The use of weapons has no place on our streets as we have said time and time again, and I hope our swift response in investigating this matter sends a strong message to the public that we will always thoroughly investigate any incident reported to us to get to the bottom of exactly what’s happened.

“Thankfully the victim is not thought to have received any life-threatening injuries.

“We would ask anyone who may have any information or who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to us.”