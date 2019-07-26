Two arrested as man fights for life after being hit by car in Clowne

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Clowne last night.

Derbyshire police said that at about 11.45pm last night an altercation between three men took place on Rotherham Road in Clowne and that damage had been made to a car.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Following the altercation a 32-year-old man was hit by a car and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.

"A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and a 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assault. They both remain in police custody."

Police are keen to for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 19000391574.