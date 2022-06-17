Two arrested after police spot suspected drug deal taking place in Worksop

Operation Reacher officers, alongside Bassetlaw’s neighbourhood policing team and response officers, joined forces in a bid to target suspect in Worksop.

Plain-clothed officers out on patrol with the help of CCTV cameras quickly spotted a suspected drug deal taking place in Gladstone Street, Worksop, on Wednesday (June 15) around 4.30pm.

On closer inspection officers found a large amount of Class A drugs.

Gladstone Street, Worksop. Image: Google Maps.

Following further investigations and a search of a property in Gateford Road, officers then found a host of offensive weapons, scales and a suspected stolen phone from a separate incident.

A 43-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was some really great work by Bassetlaw’s Operation Reacher team, our neighbourhood police and response officers.

“Acting on intelligence we were able to plan a covert operation tackling drug issues within the Worksop area and my officers were quick to notice a suspected drug deal taking place.

“This led them to search an address and take dangerous weapons and drugs off the streets.

“I want to reassure people who take the time to report incidents like this to us or have concerns about drugs that we are listening. We are carrying out operations like this regularly and even if you don’t see a uniformed officer or police car we are there.

“We are gathering information and we will act to keep our communities safe.

“This week we are also shining a light on response officers as part of a national week of action to highlight the hard work and dedication of response cops.

“This job is a great example of our teams coming together to tackle issues close to the communities hearts.

“This is an ongoing investigation but I would ask anyone who may have any information to get in touch with us or speak to a patrolling officer.”