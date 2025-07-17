Two arrested after air and ground police track stolen car from Retford to Newark

Nottinghamshire Police’s air and ground units combined to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen car.

Officers started looking for the vehicle after hearing it was being driven into Nottinghamshire on cloned plates.

While scouring the Retford area, the roads policing unit (RPU) duly saw a suspected stolen car, around 9.20pm on July 16.

Following that initial spot, the team continued to trail the vehicle as it drove at high speed southbound down the A1 towards Newark.

Aided by aerial support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), police managed to track the car as it pulled into a Fernwood estate.

They were then in the right place at the right time to detain a suspect at the roadside seconds after the vehicle stopped and the driver got out.

The original number plates for the car, which was stolen the day before from Sheffield, were found in the boot when it was searched.

Officers also found a key cloning device on the individual they’d detained at the roadside, so he was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 23-year-old man was additionally arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Believing the car they’d been tracking could’ve been in convoy with others, police conducted further inquiries to try and find additional suspects.

After identifying another vehicle of interest, officers conducted an area search to try and locate it, which they did soon afterwards at a nearby service station.

When more key cloning devices were found on board, a 27-year-old man sat in the driver’s seat was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle as well.

DI Jamie Moore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “All the officers involved in this job showed great perseverance as this incident developed to ultimately make two arrests.

“After initially receiving reports about a vehicle travelling into the county on cloned plates, the RPU quickly tracked it down.

“Aided by support in the air from our NPAS colleagues, our officers managed to keep up with the fast-moving vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen.

“Not content with seizing that car and arresting one suspect, our teams then did a great job identifying another linked vehicle and making a second arrest.

“This was a great example of officers working effectively with other teams to resolve an incident.”