Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were alerted to the blaze, in Rainbow Park, Shrewsbury Road, Manton, at around 4pm on Friday, September 29.

An investigation was launched after it was suspected the fire had been started deliberately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following extensive checks of CCTV footage, two suspects were identified by officers and have been questioned in connection with the incident.

Two schoolboys have been interviewed by police after an arson attack at a Manton playground. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “I’m gutted for the local children who have lost their play park as a result of this arson attack.

"For me, that’s the saddest thing.

"Families and children have been deprived of the opportunity to use and enjoy the park.

“I want to reassure the local community that we are treating this incident very seriously. Our investigation remains ongoing, and we will take appropriate action against those who were involved in this mindless attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It goes without saying that arson is an incredibly serious offence that can lead to catastrophic consequences.

“That’s why we will always work alongside our fire colleagues to carry out thorough investigations and gather all of the available evidence to assist with our inquiries.”

Simon Cookson, district prevention officer for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), said: "We take deliberate fire setting very seriously at NFRS, and will always work closely with our police and local council partners to ensure our community spaces are kept safe.

“Not only do deliberate fires waste time and resources, they put people and property at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you have information following an incident of fire, please search ‘FireStoppers’, or call 0800 1695558, to report anonymously.”

Coun Darrell Pulk (Lab), cabinet member for environment and energy at Bassetlaw Council, added: “This play park was specifically designed to give young children a safe area to enjoy themselves, play and have fun.

"Not only do acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour like this, take that away from children, they also divert time and resources away from our emergency services.”

The two boys interviewed have since been released under investigation.