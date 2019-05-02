Troubled motorist was over twice the drink-drive limit after he was involved in a near-miss

A troubled motorist was caught at over two times the drink-drive limit after he was involved in a near-miss with another vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 30 how Andrew Greveson, 52, of King Street, Clowne, was spotted by police driving a Peugeot 207 and failing to give way to another car at a roundabout.

Drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “Officers were drawn to the vehicle having not given way to another car at a roundabout on North Road, Clowne, and they considered this to be a near-miss.

“As a result of the manner of the driving, officers followed the vehicle and Greveson was identified as the driver and he appeared under the influence of alcohol and was asked to give a roadside breath test which he failed.”

Greveson went on to fail a formal breath test procedure at the police station where he registered 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to Ms Connolly, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Station Road, Clowne, after the incident on April 19.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Greveson said: “I am sorry for what I have done. I am going through a bad time at the minute and I have split up with my girlfriend and I have been to the doctor’s because of depression.

“I have been off work since this happened but I am starting back next week and I am feeling a bit better.

“I am sorry for what I did. I am just glad no vehicle was involved and no one got hurt.”

Magistrates fined Greveson £207 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months.