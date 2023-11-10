Trio questioned following spate of arson attacks and criminal damage in Bassetlaw

Police have questioned three suspects arrested following a series of arson and criminal damage incidents in Bassetlaw.

Investigations were launched after reports of a deliberate bin fire, an attempt to set fire to a car, and offensive graffiti painted on public buildings in Retford.

It’s believed the offences were committed between October 24-31.

Following inquiries three suspects, a 21-year-old man and two boys, aged 16 and 14, were arrested on Thursday (November 9, 2023) in connection with the reports.

The man has subsequently been interviewed on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of arson, attempted arson, and racially/religiously aggravated harassment.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Any arson attack can have catastrophic consequences which is why we treat incidents like these with such seriousness.

“Bin fires can be extremely dangerous if they take hold and put lives at risk. The people who are setting these fires are also wasting the time of emergency services whose help may be needed elsewhere.

“There is absolutely no place in society for any type of hate crime. These types of incidents are taken extremely seriously by the force, and we will always investigate them robustly to catch those responsible.