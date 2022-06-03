Three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle outside a house on Styrrup Road, Oldcotes.

Officers were called to Kirton Park, Kirton, after receiving reports that a house had been burgled.

Jewellery is alleged to have been taken during the break-in at around 4.40pm on June 1.

While investigating the incident, officers spotted a car allegedly seen leaving the scene of the burglary less than an hour earlier.

This time it was outside another house in Styrrup Road, Oldcote.

The stolen jewellery was then recovered from the car, which had itself been reported stolen following a separate incident in South Yorkshire.

Three men, aged 30, 28 and 26, were all arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

They remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick actions of our officers, we were able to arrest three suspects on suspicion of burglary and also recover stolen property, including a car that was reportedly taken in a separate incident.

“It is extremely important that we respond to each and every report we receive of burglary because we understand just how much of a lasting impact this invasive crime can have on people.

“Nobody has the right to break into another person’s home and take things that don’t belong to them, so we will always do whatever we can to investigate incidents of this nature and bring anyone found guilty of committing this crime to justice.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly what happened in this incident, so we’d ask anyone that has any information that could aid our investigation to get in touch immediately.”