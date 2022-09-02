Trio charged after looting over £4K worth of Lego – including £650 from B&M in Worksop
Police have charged three men after Lego sets worth thousands of pounds were stolen from three stores.
Lego products worth about £650 were stolen from B&M, Bridge Place, Worksop, on August 29, at about 5pm.
And about three hours later, Lego sets worth about £1,000 were B&M’s sister branch on Baums Lane, Mansfield.
The following day, Lego sets and children’s toys worth almost £3,000 were stolen from a third B&M store, at Victoria Retail Park, Netherfield, Nottingham.
Police said, following inquiries, three 22-year-old men were arrested in the Newark area on Wednesday, August 31.
Conlon McDonagh, of Gregory Road, Southall, West London; Tom McDonagh, of Greenwood Avenue, Enfield, North London; and Patrick Ward, of Gregory Road, Southall, have since been charged with three counts of theft.
The trio were due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.
Sergeant Antony Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to treat shop thefts seriously and our proactive work to combat this issue is ongoing.
“This includes targeted operations in hot-spot areas, increased patrols and working closely with businesses and local authorities to reduce retail crime.”