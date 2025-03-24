Trio arrested thanks to Worksop partnership working
The suspects were all detained in and around the town centre on Tuesday (March 18), starting with a 51-year-old man found in possession of a bag of Mamba – a drug popular with members of the street community.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply after he was spotted acting suspiciously by a council CCTV operator who then radioed the information to uniformed colleagues.
Just 40 minutes later patrolling neighbourhood officers spotted and apprehended a 37-year-old woman who was wanted for a series of shop-thefts.
Finally, another suspect was apprehended when a knife was seen by the local CCTV operator.
A 42-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and burglary.
Inspector Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We are working closely with our partners in the town centre to enforce an existing Public Space Protection Order and will arrest anyone we find causing trouble in the area.
“Tuesday was a good example of what we can achieve in the community when we all work together as a team.
“As spring turns to summer, I want residents to know hat they will see more uniformed officers in and around the town centre as we work to clamp down on that small minority of people who spoil the area for others.
“If our residents have concerns about issues in the town centre or the neighbourhoods they live in then I encourage them to come forward and have a chat when they see us.”